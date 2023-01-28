I’m A Footballer Not A Politician – Kanu Nwankwo Discredits Video That Claims He Supports Tinubu

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Nigerian former professional footballer, Kanu Nwankwo, has come out to clarify that he did not endorse any presidential candidate in the recent Nigerian elections. This came after an old video of the former Super Eagles forward praising Bola Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), went viral.

In the video, which was captured in March 2022, during a visit to commemorate Tinubu’s 70th birthday, Kanu recounted that Tinubu was one of the first donors to his foundation when it started. Supporters of the APC presidential candidate had interpreted the video as the former Arsenal FC player pledging his support for Tinubu.

Addressing the situation, Kanu took to his Twitter page to state that he was not a politician and did not endorse any candidate. He urged Nigerians to regard claims of his endorsement of any candidate as “fake news”. He also reminded people that his life is all about football, and that is his field, and he is proud of it. He also advised people to go out and vote for the best candidate.

It is not uncommon for celebrities to be used in political campaigns and to have their images and endorsements exploited without their consent. This is a reminder that it is important for people to be critical of the information they consume, especially in the digital age where false information can spread quickly and easily.

It is also a reminder that celebrities, like everyone else, have a right to their own political beliefs and should not be pressured or coerced into endorsing or supporting a particular candidate or party.

It is important to note that Kanu Nwankwo is a former professional footballer, and not a politician. He did not endorse any candidate in the recent Nigerian elections, and any claims to the contrary should be regarded as fake news. The public should be more vigilant and critically assess the information they consume, especially in the digital age where false information can spread quickly and easily.

