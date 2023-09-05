I’m A Fair Minded Person, I Know That No Election Will Be Perfect But This One Was A Sham–Dele Momodu

Chief Dele Momodu, a PDP chieftain, claimed that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s victory in the 2023 presidential election was completely chaotic. Dele Momodu made this claim in an interview with Channels TV, Momodu said that if the election that produced Tinubu had been fair and free, he would be the first to inform his party’s nominee, Atiku Abubakar, to congratulate him as the winner. When asked if the announcement or the procedure of the election raised his concerns, he replied that both did.

Photo Credit: Google

According to Dele word, “The process. If the process is faulty the announcement will be faulty. Too many aspects of the process is faulty but I can’t go into the details again because I will be dissipating my energy on what is already in court because I’m not a judge.

Further speaking, “But Everybody including the international community, if they like they can abuse them, they are free, that’s our tradition, we don’t accept truth sometimes. But the truth is that look, had Tinubu won without a lot of those infractions, I will be the first to advise my principal to congratulate him. In 2019, when they declared Buhari against Atiku, I went immediately on Twitter and said Atiku should congratulate him. I’m a fair-minded person, I know no election will be perfect but this one was a sham, totally shambolic.”

Starting from 18:16

