I’m 98yrs, I’ve never experienced the kind of difficulties this country is passing through – Yakasai

Elder Statesman and supporter of the Tinubu presidential campaign, Tanko Yakasai, has said that since he has been in the country, and despite fighting in the second world war, he has never experienced the kind of difficulties the country is currently passing through.

The elder statesman who spoke during an interview on Arise Television asserted that the scarcity has not only affected fuel but also the Nigerian naira.

He noted that it is even worse in naira, as not everybody own a car or passengers who travel from one place to the other and but scarcity of naira has affected everyone; both young and old, as people can’t afford food, transport and other necessary needs.

“We have never seen it too hard in the history of these country. I am 98-year-old and I have been in this country participating in the politics of this country since the colonial era. I am one of those who fought for the independent of this country but I have never experienced the kind of difficulties this country is passing through since second world war. It is affecting everyone both young and old,” he said.

Watch the video (38:59) below:

