I’m 78 Going To 79, So I’m Your Senior Brother From Ibadan—Ladoja to Atiku

During a closed-door meeting with Atiku Abubakar and other PDP members, the former governor of Oyo State, Rasheed Ladoja, revealed that he’s 78 years old, going on 79, pointing out that he’s Atiku Abubakar’s senior brother from Ibadan.

He added that he’s not going to say anything about Atiku Abubakar at the moment, except if he becomes president. He however appreciated Atiku and his team for visiting him in his abode.

According to him, “Let me say I reserve my comment until when you become president, I’ll say what I know about you (Atiku) because you’re not a simple man either.” But as of today, I want to say thank you very much for honoring me by coming to my small abode. Those of us who are old cannot afford to keep climbing stairs. I used to tell you that I’m your senior brother from Ibadan. I’m 78 going on 79, so I’ll reserve my comment for when you become president.

