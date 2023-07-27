I’ll walk naked if Peter Obi wins at tribunal – Charly Boy

Charly Boy, the renowned singer also known as Charles Oputa, has made a bold statement regarding the February 25 presidential election. He has pledged to publicly walk naked on the streets if the candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, emerges victorious at the election tribunal. The election, which saw Bola Tinubu of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) declared the winner by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), led to his subsequent swearing-in as the president on May 29.

He wrote, “When Tribunal announce say Peter Obi don win even before the case reach Supreme Court, wetin you go do dat day?

“For me,I go naked waka from one end of Bodillon to Falomo [sic].

However, Peter Obi and his party, LP, have contested the results and are currently in court challenging President Tinubu’s victory. Charly Boy, known for his outspoken nature, expressed his support for Peter Obi on his Twitter handle, announcing his unconventional celebratory plan if the former Anambra State governor emerges triumphant at the tribunal.

The controversial statement has attracted attention and sparked discussions on social media platforms. Charly Boy’s vow to walk naked as a form of jubilation is seen by many as an attention-grabbing and unconventional way to express his fervent support for the LP candidate.

While Charly Boy’s statement might be seen as humorous or attention-seeking by some, it also highlights the intensity of the political atmosphere in the country following the closely contested presidential election. Many citizens eagerly await the tribunal’s decision and are closely following the legal proceedings.

It is worth noting that political tensions in Nigeria are often high during election periods, and this case is no exception. Charly Boy’s passionate and peculiar declaration adds an element of theatrics to an already charged political situation, drawing both support and criticism from various quarters.

SOURCE: DAILY POST NEWSPAPER

