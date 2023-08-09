I’ll see to largest domestic deportation if elected- Trump

Former US President Donald Trump has stated that if he wins the 2024 presidential election, he will end President Joe Biden’s open border policy and oversee the “largest domestic deportation operation in American history.”

Trump stated this during a campaign speech in New Hampshire, emphasizing that he will use all available state, municipal, federal, and military resources to accomplish this.

“I will immediately end the Biden administration’s open border policy.” Our country is under attack. We will employ all required state, municipal, federal, and military resources to carry out the greatest domestic deportation operation in American history, following the Eisenhower-Howard model. “I’ve got to do it,” Trump responded.

The ex-president went on to say, according to the New York Times, “They want to take away my freedom because I will never let them take away your freedom.” They seek to quiet me because they know I will never silence you.”

Trump’s statement was not his first, as he has previously spoken of deporting illegal immigrants.

Remember that during his presidency in 2019, Trump vowed to repatriate millions of individuals residing in the United States illegally.

In June 2019, he also stated that his government “will begin the process of removing the millions of illegal aliens who have illegally entered the United States.” They will be removed as quickly as they arrive.”

On August 1, Trump was indicted on felony charges for attempting to overturn the results of the 2020 election in the run-up to his supporters’ violent riot at the US Capitol, with the Justice Department acting to hold him accountable for an unprecedented effort to obstruct the peaceful transfer of presidential power and endanger American democracy.

He, on the other hand, has termed the allegations “politically motivated,” pointing out flaws in the Biden administration whenever he can talk to the media or utilize social media.

