I’ll Not Descend To The Level Of Personal Attacks – Atiku

Atiku Abubakar, the Peoples Democratic Party’s presidential candidate, has vowed to refrain from using the same level of defamatory rhetoric and outright fabrications as his rivals in an effort to win over voters.

This was said by Atiku in a statement that was released on Thursday by his media office in Abuja.

Since then, I’ve promised not to descend to the low level of lies and personal attacks peddled by my opponents, he said. I also won’t engage in debates with those who, in an effort to cover up their character deficiencies, disparage their rivals and engage in mudslinging.

As we continue to explain to the Nigerian people how the Atiku-Okowa government wants to stop the decline into abyss by a country that is so blessed with natural resources and human capital, I’d like to take the high road of dignity and statesmanship to advance our goal.

“I will highlight our past successes when I honorably served Nigeria as Vice President in the administration that has been regarded as the best so far since our return to democracy in 1999,” said the speaker.

The PDP candidate said that instead of talking about the kind of Nigeria that an Atiku-Okowa administration would be ready to leave behind if elected, he would rather to talk about his ambitions and workable development plans.

“We will assemble a team of some of the smartest and brightest Nigerians from both the country and the Diaspora to help us restore our country,” Atiku promised. This is my promise to the Nigerian people, and this is my deal.

“With that in mind, uniting the nation and developing a sense of fairness, inclusivity, equity, and trust among all Nigerians, regardless of gender, religion, or ethnicity will be my top goal.

In contrast to the system of widespread insecurity that has for far too long enveloped the entire nation, “We will not only make sure that everyone in Nigeria is treated fairly, but that they also feel safe and secure.

Rebuilding Nigeria’s shattered economy will also be a high priority for us, especially in terms of dealing with the ongoing issues with debt management, deficits, subsidies, and the falling value of the Naira.

“My top priorities are to enhance crude oil output, stop oil theft, and speed up non-oil exports to increase revenue.

“The reset of our educational system, which will guide our development agenda, and the reform of our socioeconomic and political structures will characterize the efforts of my government.

