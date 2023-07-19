I’ll Not Be At A Party Where Arrogance& Impunity Are The Order Of The Day; I’ll Not Accept That—Nyesom Wike

During a press conference briefing, the immediate past governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, stated that he will not be a party where arrogance and impunity are the order of the day, pointing out that he will not accept that. He stated that he was part of the people who stood firm for the unity of the country regardless of his party’s interests.

Nyesom Wike further stated that he also supported the zoning of the governorship ticket to Rivers Southeast, where Siminalayi Fubara, the governor of Rivers state emerges from. He added that all he’s interested in as a politician is for Nigeria to continue to prosper both nationally and internationally. He revealed that he has no regret whatsoever for taking the decisions that he has taken.

According to him, “I was in support that the governorship should go to another senatorial district, which is Rivers Southeast, and should preferably be in the Riverine area, and which was what we did, and today, I thank God that Siminalayi Fubara emerged.” What I stood for and will continue to stand for is the unity of this country. I’ll not be at a party where arrogance and impunity are the order of the day. I’ll not accept that. What I’m interested in is the unity of this country, for Nigeria to continue to be wide, and that’s what we in the PDP stood for. “

