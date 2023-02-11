This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

I’ll Never Support Power Shift From North To North, It Is The Turn Of The South – Chimaroke Nnamani

Senator Chimaroke Nnamani, a former governor of Enugu state who was recently ejected from the People’s Democratic Party for anti-party behavior, has vowed that he will never back a candidate from the North succeeding President Buhari.

Since Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, a former vice president of Nigeria, became the PDP’s standard bearer after winning the presidential primary, the party has been dealing with several internal difficulties. Following Atiku’s ascent, several Party members expressed their anger, arguing that the party ought to have zoned the ticket to the South.

On Friday, February 10, 2023, Chimaroke Nnamani, a PDP member who opposes Atiku’s candidacy, was expelled along with six other PDP members after they were accused of violating the party’s constitution.

However, Chimaroke recently declared on his official social media website that he will never support power flowing to the North and that it is now the South’s turn to rule.

In his words, he wrote: “Will never support a North to North transition in an African plural democracy with over 251 Ethnic Nationalities and over 500 languages groups. Mbanu!”

