“I’ll Never Support Anyone That Insults People’s Children Or Parents Unprovoked”-Angel’s Mom Titi

In a fervent show of maternal support, Titilala Brownsugar, the mother of Big Brother Naija star Angel Smith, took to social media to address a recent incident involving her daughter. Angel had been subjected to derogatory remarks from fellow housemate Venita Akpofure in the Big Brother Naija All Stars show. In response, Titilala expressed her unwavering stance against insulting anyone’s children or parents without provocation.

Titilala Brownsugar’s post carried an air of grace and authority, declaring her allegiance to principles of respect and decency. She fervently stood up for Angel, invoking the power of positivity and divine intervention. Titilala canceled out the hurtful words directed at her daughter and invoked the fire of the Holy Ghost to cleanse and protect Angel’s spirit.

The heartfelt message not only showcased a mother’s fierce protective instinct but also resonated with supporters who understood the impact of hurtful words. Titilala’s declaration of blessings and grace over Angel’s life was a testament to the strength of a mother’s love and a firm reminder that negativity can be met with resilience and the unwavering support of family.

Have a look at her post from Instagram below.

Greenkai (

)