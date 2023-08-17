I’ll Never Allow One Person To Be Blackmailed, Humiliated Or Punished For What He Didn’t Do” -Obi

During an interview in a video (1:01) with Chude Jideonwo (WithChude), Peter Obi, the Presidential candidate of the Labour Party, revealed his steadfast stance against allowing any individual to be unjustly blackmailed, humiliated, or punished for a crime they didn’t commit.

Obi initiated the conversation by inquiring about the economic impact of the money recovered from Sani Abacha. The host responded, explaining that Nigerians see Obi as a potential president due to their confidence in his ability to recover stolen funds and employ them for meaningful purposes.

In response, Peter Obi firmly stated that he would not prioritize recovering looted funds as President. Instead, he emphasized the importance of addressing more pressing and substantial issues facing the nation.

Delving into his reason for opposing the unjust treatment of innocent individuals, Obi expounded, “When you and your family are not engaged in corruption, and those around you are also honest, you can significantly reduce corruption by around 70%. By creating a system where only those with empirical evidence of wrongdoing are investigated, we can avoid tactics like blackmail and humiliation. Under my leadership, I will ensure that no one is subjected to unfair treatment, humiliation, or punishment for crimes they didn’t commit.”

