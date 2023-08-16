I’ll Never Allow One Person To Be Blackmailed, Humiliated Or Punished For Any Wrong He Didn’t Do-Obi

In an interview with Chude Jideonwo (WithChude), Peter Obi, the presidential candidate for the Labour Party, explained why he would never permit one person to be blackmailed, humiliated, or punished for a crime he didn’t commit.

In response, the presenter stated that this is the reason Nigerians want Peter Obi to be president because they know he will recover plundered cash and accomplish significant things with them. Peter Obi began by questioning how the money recovered from Sani Abacha helped the economy.

Peter Obi responded to the presenter by saying that as president, he wouldn’t do that since there are more important and urgent matters that need to be addressed.

Peter Obi said, “When you’re not stealing, your family isn’t stealing, and those around you aren’t either, you reduce it by 70% because you’re going to approve what people will steal. That’s why I wouldn’t allow one person to be humiliated, blackmailed, or punished for something he didn’t do. While doing this, if we have empirical evidence that someone has acted improperly, I will look into it rather than constructing nooses or using blackmail. I will never consent to someone being threatened, humiliated, or punished for something they did not do.

