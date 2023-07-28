I’ll Make Some Prophecy About What’ll Happen With El-Rufai in BAT’s Govt In the Next Few Years—Shehu Sani

During an interview with Channels Television, Shehu Sani, a former Senator of the Kaduna Central, stated that he’s going to make some prophecy about what will happen to Nasir El-Rufai in the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the next few years following his nomination on the ministerial list.

Senator Sani stated that El-Rufai is someone who does not deserve to be on the list, pointing out that it’s unfortunate that he would be selected to work under this government.

According to him, “I’ve also seen people that are undeserving to even contemplate them being ministers, and particularly the former governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai. It’s unfortunate that President Tinubu will pick El-Rufai, and I don’t know, for any reason, why he should do that. And I have my point, and I believe that if President Tinubu is listening to me or if any person, a supporter, a friend, or someone who is close to me, I’ll make some prophecy about what is going to happen with El-Rufai in this government in the next few years. First of all, if you’re nominating El-Rufai on the basis of integrity and transparency and you said maybe you shouldn’t appoint or nominate the governor of the former governor of Kano State, Ganduje, by issues of allegations that have been online over the time, he too has allegations against him because there’s an outstanding issue of sending 32 billion dollars of federal government property, which the issue is not in court. “

Video credit: Channels Television (12:22)

Squareblogg (

)