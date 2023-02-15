I’ll Love You More When You Make Me President -Tinubu Replies A Fan In Rivers State

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

After holding a successful rally in Imo State, the presidential candidate of the APC, Bola Ahmed Tinubu stormed the city of Port Harcourt for the APC mega rally in River State. He was also accompanied by his vice, Kashim Shettima and other dignitaries/candidates of the APC.

While addressing the crowd at the Liberation Stadium, he was speaking about his candidacy when he gave what could be considered as a hilarious response to a fan who said he loves him.

He said;

“I’m here, I don’t want to leave you in doubt. I am running for president.” After he made the statement, a man from the crowd yelled “I love you.” Reacting to what was said by the man, Tinubu responded by saying; “Me too I love you but vote for me first. When you make me the president I’ll love you more.”

Speaking further, he said; “All of you, today I promise you, if we can work together, we must work together to stop vandalization of our properties.”

(Tinubu in River State)

WATCH VIDEO

Divineword (

)