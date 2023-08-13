Ill- Health: l’m not yet back, still on medical vacation, Akeredolu tells Nigerians

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu, of Ondo state, has said that he’s still on medical vacation and not yet back in the country.

Vanguard report that, Akeredolu, through his Chief Press Secretary, Richard Olatunde, disowned a video circulating on social media showing his arrival from his medical vacation.

Olatunde in a statement said that the governor is still in Germany, focussing on his full recovery.

Vanguard report that, Our attention has been attracted to a recent social media video that suggests the return of Ondo State Governor Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, CON, from his medical vacation, according to the statement.

“While we recognise the state’s residents’ impatience for the governor to return, as well as that of friends and well-wishers from both inside and outside the nation, we want to make it clear that Governor Akeredolu is currently in Germany and is concentrated on completing his full recovery.

“Governor Akeredolu expresses his sincere gratitude to Ondo State’s residents for their steadfast prayers and support.

“Their sincere care and compassion have greatly aided his recuperation process.

“It’s important to note that Governor Akeredolu will return to the state very soon to continue carrying out his administration’s Redeemed agenda and providing effective governance. His commitment to achieving positive and lasting development remains firm.In advance of the most recent presidential and national assembly elections, the governor was on a campaign trip when the in question video, which is currently circulating, was taken.

“Governor Akeredolu is excitedly anticipating his reunion with the Sunshine State’s residents.

“The outpouring of love and support has greatly touched him, and he is eager to continue working towards a better future for Ondo State. The addition was made.

