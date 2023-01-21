I’ll Give You Good Life, Tinubu Woos Jigawa Voters

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu took his campaign train to Jigawa State on Saturday where he promised to give the people of the state good lives if elected in the February 25, 2023 poll.

“If you vote for me, you vote for development, progress, agricultural enterprise, reliable electricity, a nice living, and a good education.

At a rally in the North-West state on Saturday, he promised supporters, “You will get fantastic healthcare, you will get prosperity.”

At the gathering were former governors of Jigawa, Kano, Zamfara, Plateau, Borno, Yobe, and Kebbi states, as well as Tinubu, a former governor of Lagos State.

In the past, Tinubu had bragged that his coalition with the northern governors would provide him with the majority of the votes he needs to defeat his main rivals, Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Peter Obi of the Labour Party (LP), and Rabiu Kwankwaso of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP). According to Channels Television report.

