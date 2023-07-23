I’ll end IPOB’s sit-at-home, Invest in Anambra – Soludo to indigenes

According to the Premium Times, Governor Charles Soludo of Anambra State is urging the indigenes of the state who own businesses in Nigeria’s capital, Abuja, to consider investing in their home state for its development and the development of the South-East region.

During a town hall meeting with Anambra indigenes residing in Abuja, he assured them that his administration has made arrangements to put an end to the sit-at-home order imposed by a faction of the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

In a mix of Igbo and English, Governor Soludo emphasized the importance of contributing to the development of their state and fulfilling their role as Anambra people. He believes that Anambra has the potential to become an investment destination rather than just a departure lounge.

With the completion of the 2nd Niger Bridge and the presence of new governors in the Southeast region, Governor Soludo believes that collaborative efforts can lead to a prosperous future for the region.

He highlighted various investment opportunities in the state, particularly in the area of estate development in Awka, the state capital. He emphasized the importance of strategic partnerships and stated that political affiliations are irrelevant when it comes to working toward the development of Anambra.

The governor also called upon the National Assembly members from Anambra State to work harmoniously to bring resources and developmental projects to the state. He emphasized the need for collaboration between those in Abuja and those in Awka to achieve their shared goals.

Furthermore, he announced that his administration has taken steps to put an end to the sit-at-home order imposed by IPOB.

He assured the attendees that terrorists disturbing the peace in the state have been dealt with, and efforts are being made to strengthen vigilante groups in local communities to ensure the sit-at-home order is eliminated.

Governor Soludo expressed his determination to open up Anambra and bring an end to the sit-at-home order, promising aggressive action in the coming weeks. He reiterated his commitment to achieving this goal and emphasized that the sit-at-home order would be ended once and for all.

