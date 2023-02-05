I’ll continue to campaign for Tinubu – Buhari

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

According to gathered news reports, it was reported that President Muhammadu Buhari assured the All Progressives Congress, APC, and party supporters that he will continue to campaign for Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu as Nigeria’s “next president.”

The President addressed a large crowd at the presidential campaign rally in Lafia Square, where he endorsed Tinubu’s candidacy, his running mate, Kashim Shettima, and Nasarawa State Governor Abdullahi Sule’s second-term bid.

He thanked party supporters for braving the heat and standing in the sun for hours to show their support for the party’s presidential and gubernatorial candidates in the upcoming elections.

“I congratulate you and assure you that, God willing, we are going to win through and through,” the president was quoted as saying in a statement issued by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu. “I have known him for more than 20 years, as Tinubu stated in his speech, and I will continue to campaign for Bola Ahmed Tinubu.” “He is a dedicated Nigerian, and I am confident that he will give his all to Nigeria.” “Also vote for Abdullahi Sule for a second and final term as governor.”

The APC presidential candidate thanked President Buhari for being the “poster boy” of his campaign, fighting and working tirelessly for Nigeria’s survival.

“Nigeria as a nation is surviving.” “We would have asked you to continue because of constitutional democracy, but you said no, you’re going back to Daura, your hometown,” he said.

Tinubu also used the occasion to chastise those who claim he has a strained relationship with the President, saying:

“Those who believe there are cracks in our friendship and relationship will continue to be disappointed and have their short-term joy limited. “Ours is about nation building, honesty, integrity, and character, not about individuals,” he said.

The APC presidential candidate praised Buhari for remaining focused in the face of distractions, comparing him to great and courageous leaders such as Abraham Lincoln.

