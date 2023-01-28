I’ll Continue To Be Buhari’s Friend, I’ve Been His Supporter Before His First Day In Office – Tinubu

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The All Progressives Congress presidential candidate, Bola Asiwaju Tinubu, has dismissed the insinuations from some quarters that there is a disagreement between him and President Muhammadu Buhari. He said that he had been Buhari’s supporter even before he got into office as the President of the country, and that he will continue to be his friend after the President leaves office. He said this while speaking at the APC rally in Gusau, the capital of Zamfara State, on Saturday.

In the report which was made by The Punch, he said that Buhari’s place in history cannot be denied because he tackled problems that previous leaders could not tackle.

He said – “I have supported Buhari even before his first day in office, I will continue to be his supporter and friend after his last day in office. He tackled the problems other leaders ran from. He has earned a place in history that cannot be denied.”

Speaking further, he said that when the history of this moment shall be written, President Buhari shall be treated kindly because of the contributions he has made to Nigeria.

Speaking about his plans for Zamfara State if he wins the forthcoming election, he said that he would work closely with the state government to attract investment in mining to the state, and that the investment would not exploit the people of Zamfara, rather it would open doors of employment and economic growth for the state.

What do you have to say about this statement from Bola Tinubu? Feel free to share your thoughts with us.

Richiehenshaw (

)