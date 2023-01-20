I’ll Be Punished By God If I Know What Is Right And I Did Not Put It Where It Should Be – Obasanjo

According to a report by Daily Post, a Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has opined that the former Governor of Anambra State and Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi deserved the votes of all patriotic Nigerians ahead of the forthcoming presidential election. He noted that only the unpatriotic Nigerians would vote for other presidential candidates over the Labour Party presidential candidate.

He made this disclosure at an exclusive interactive session organised by the Experiential Leadership in Africa (TEL-Africa) in Abeokuta. He added that one of the major reasons why he endorsed Peter Obi’s candidacy over other presidential candidates, like the former Governor of Lagos State, Bola Tinubu and the major opposition party, PDP’s presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar was due to Obi’s impeccable character, a quality other presidential candidates lacked.

He further added that he would be punished by God if he know what is right and I did not put it where it should be. He noted that the Former Governor of Anambra State, Peter Obi has an edge over other presidential candidates ahead of the presidential election. He claimed that Peter Obi’s candidacy stands out not just because of his character, but also for his vision and track record. He said he did not see any reasons why Nigerians would not vote for a presidential candidate like Peter Obi, who has a good reputation and character.

Source: Daily Post

Content created and supplied by: KayWealth (via 50minds

News )

#Ill #Punished #God #Put #ObasanjoI’ll Be Punished By God If I Know What Is Right And I Did Not Put It Where It Should Be – Obasanjo Publish on 2023-01-20 05:49:09