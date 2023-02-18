This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

I’ll be enjoying in my grave if you fail to rescue Nigeria — Adebanjo

On April 10, Chief Ayo Adebanjo, Afenifere leader, lawyer, politician and activist will be 95 years. “Not many of his colleagues are still around as he would readily remind you.”

“Those who are still living are rightfully resting. Pa Adebanjo, though, continues to battle valiantly for a better Nigeria.” The nonagenarian reveals why in this exclusive conversation with TheNiche’s IKECHUKWU AMAECHI.

On April 10, you’ll turn 95. “No matter what anyone thinks, you deserve a rest because you have earned it. What keeps you down there?”

According to him, “Since the country was not what I fought for, I am still in the trenches. Many of you are unable to share my passion because of this. I battled the colonialists on the grounds that we should be independent and have self-government because we could outperform the white population. And when the fight for independence began.”

The founding fathers believed that, “our mission, aim, and many dreams would take us where we wanted to go.”

But regrettably, “after all of the swaying in the 1950s, we finally settled in a place where we would coexist from 1954 to 1956, following the London Constitutional Conference. We now have the freedom to allow each region and each ethnic group to advance at its own rate thanks to that. We decided on a federal constitution that grants the federating states freedom.”

“Since we stipulated that we should all share anything that we have in common equally or alternately, the issue of federal character was added to our list of provisions.” He added.

