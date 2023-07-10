I’ll Be Disappointed If Tinubu Doesn’t Appreciate G5 Governors, Wike Should Be In Cabinet – Fayose

As Nigerians continue to await the release of the ministerial list by the Tinubu administration, Peoples Democratic Party chieftain, Ayodele Fayose has called on the President to reward the efforts of the rebellious PDP faction known as the G5 Governors in the just-concluded elections.

Speaking during an interview on Channels Television’s ‘Politics Today’ with Seun Akinbaloye on Sunday night, Fayose, who is a close ally of the five members of the G5 Governors group comprising of Nyesom Wike (Rivers), Samuel Ortom (Benue), Seyi Makinde (Oyo), Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (Enugu), and Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia), stated that not only does he expect Tinubu to appreciate the group for the role they played in his victory in the February 25 polls, but he also believes that Wike is fit enough to serve in the President’s cabinet.

He said; “I wil be disappointed if Asiwaju does not equally appreciate them for what they stand to represent. Wike must serve. Wike is still a young man. I’m his senior brother, he can’t deny that. Wike is an asset to Nigeria. Wike is never timid, he confronts challenges. Asiwaju needs Wike.

I want Wike to be in the cabinet. He has what it takes to serve Nigeria. If Asiwaju finds him or any of the G5 worthy, please serve let them serve in this government.”

SOURCE: TWITTER (Channels TV).

