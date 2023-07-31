I’ll be 26yrs old in 10yrs time, I ought to have finished my 1st degree, masters&PhD–JAMB top scorer

Kamsiyochukwu Nkechinyere Umeh, the highest scorer in the 2023 Jamb exam, shared her ambitious aspirations during the July edition of the Impact Academy, led by Pastor (DR) W.F Kumuyi, the General Superintendent of the Deeper Life Christian Ministry, in Ogbomoso, Oyo State. She expressed her strong determination not only to surpass national records but also to break global records, aspiring to be acknowledged as a genuine global champion.

Looking forward to the next decade, Kamsiyochukwu, who is currently 16 years old, has a clear roadmap for her academic journey. By the age of 26, she aims to achieve several significant milestones, including completing her first degree, pursuing a Master’s, and obtaining a PhD. Her commitment to education and intellectual growth is evident and unwavering.

In her own words, she stated, “I want to break, not just National record but Global record, I want to be recognized as a global champion.” Kamsiyochukwu’s goal for the next 10 years is to become a successful Chemical Engineer and a devoted believer, serving the Lord with even greater dedication.

By declaring her determination to break global records, Kamsiyochukwu exhibits strong self-belief and a drive to excel on the international stage. Her passion for academic excellence is apparent as she sets her sights on achieving remarkable feats that transcend borders.

Participating in the Impact Academy, organized by a prominent religious figure like Pastor W.F Kumuyi, also highlights Kamsiyochukwu’s commitment to personal growth and values that extend beyond academics. It demonstrates her willingness to engage with platforms that foster learning, growth, and positive influence.

With such remarkable determination and focus at a young age, Kamsiyochukwu Nkechinyere Umeh undoubtedly possesses the potential to make a significant impact both in academics and the broader global community. Her journey towards realizing her dreams promises to be inspiring and one to watch as she endeavors to be recognized as a true champion on the world stage.

