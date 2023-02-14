This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

I’ll appropriately handle Nigeria’s resources and increase revenue, promises Tinubu

If elected, Bola Tinubu, the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate for president in the 2023 elections, has promised to handle Nigeria’s resources sensibly and increase revenue.

Tinubu pledged party members at an APC political event organized by the party on Tuesday at the Dan Anyiam stadium in Owerri.

He pledged to promote Imo as a tourism destination, spend money on youth education, and uphold the moral authority of President Muhammad Buhari-led government.

We’re here to assure you that we will set you free from the bonds of ignorance and poverty. You can rely on us. Choose the APC. Imo will grow in popularity as a travel destination.

I now swear to uphold President Muhammadu Buhari’s uncorrupted demeanor. We’ll wisely manage your resources and increase your ability to make money, he promised.

In his speech, Sen. Abdullahi Adamu, the APC’s national chairman, thanked the supporters for turning out in huge numbers to welcome the campaign team and reaffirmed the party’s commitment to prprovidingecurity and economic emancipation to the people.

The governor of the state, Sen. Hope Uzodimma, praised President Buhari for turning the Federal Medical Center in Owerri into a teaching hospital for the Federal University of Technology, Owerri and for bringing the advantages of democracy to the area (FUTO).

In addition, he congratulated Buhari for approving the development of a naval facility in the Oguta council region, the repair of the dual carriageways linking Owerri with Orlu, Okigwe, and Umuahia, and the promotion of the Alvan Ikoku Federal College of Education to the level of the university.

Thank you, President Muhammadu Buhari, for all that you do for us. Sen. Tinubu, I want to reassure you that in the spirit of Valentine’s Day, we will show our love for you via both words and acts. Imo is APC. People who are already believers shouldn’t be preached at, he said.

The former national chairman of the APC, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, asked Imo voters to support the APC to continue the positive job being done by the current administration, which is evidenced by the construction of critical infrastructure like the Niger bridge.

