I’ll accept defeat if outcome of election is credible – Kwankwaso

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party, NNPP, Rabiu Kwankwaso said he will accept the defeat if the outcome of the 2023 presidential election follows due process.

Kwankwaso, stated this on Monday while speaking at a town hall meeting with staff and students of the University of Abuja (UNIABUJA).

The 2023 elections must be free and fair, the NNPP presidential candidate emphasized.

I have no trouble accepting losing an election, he declared. The greatest approach to accept the 2023 election is to act morally and hold a credible, free, and fair election.

As part of his security plan, Kwankwaso also pledged to boost the size of the nation’s armed forces. According to Vanguard.

He discussed his platform, which covers security, education, youth inclusivity, unemployment, and the economy, with university students and administrative personnel.

Kwankwaso declared, “We have resolved to address the issue of insecurity, and it is stated in our blueprint. We are quite irate that so many individuals, including young men and women, are being abducted right now as we sit here.

“We will provide the young people a lot of opportunities to serve this country as members of the military forces, the police, the DSS, and so on,” he declared.

Umaroo1 (

)