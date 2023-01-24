I’ll Accept Defeat If 2023 Presidential Election Is Credible – Kwankwaso

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Rabiu Kwankwaso, the presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), has stated that he will accept the outcome of the 2023 presidential election as long as it follows due process and is free and fair. Kwankwaso made this statement during a town hall meeting with staff and students of the University of Abuja.

Kwankwaso emphasized the importance of credible and fair elections, stating that the best way to accept the outcome of the 2023 presidential election is by conducting a free, fair, and credible election. He also promised to increase the numerical strength of the country’s armed forces as part of his security strategy.

Kwankwaso engaged with students and management staff of the university on his manifesto, which includes security, education, youth inclusivity, unemployment, and the economy. He stated that the issue of insecurity is a top priority for his campaign, and expressed anger over the increasing number of kidnappings in the country. He also promised to provide opportunities for young men and women to serve the country as members of the armed forces, police, and DSS.

In addition to security, Kwankwaso’s manifesto also focuses on education, which he believes is essential for the country’s development. He stated that education is the key to unlocking the full potential of the country’s youth and will be a major focus of his campaign. He also highlighted the need for youth inclusivity and the importance of creating jobs for the country’s unemployed youth.

Kwankwaso also addressed the issue of the economy, which he believes has been a major challenge for the country in recent years. He stated that his government will work to improve the economy by creating an environment that is conducive to doing business and by providing support to small and medium-sized enterprises.

In conclusion, Rabiu Kwankwaso has stated that he will accept the outcome of the 2023 presidential election as long as it is free and fair. He emphasized the importance of credible and fair elections and highlighted the key issues of security, education, youth inclusivity, unemployment, and the economy that will be the focus of his campaign. He also promised to increase the numerical strength of the country’s armed forces to tackle the issue of insecurity.

IAmGraced (

)