Ilkay Gundogan prints his name on the Barcelona shirt by himself

Few moments ago, a video clip of German Midfielder, Ilkay Gundogan printing his name on the Barcelona shirt by himself surfaced online.

Barcelona shared the video on their Official Instagram Page today being Sunday the 16th day of July, 2023 and it stirred massive reactions from football fans across the globe with many taking to the comment section to react. Click on the link below to watch the video.

The above video captured the moment when Gundogan singlehandedly printed his name on the Barcelona home kit by himself and after doing that, he raised the jersey up to show off his work and it was absolutely beautiful.

Recall that few weeks ago, Gundogan joined Barcelona from Manchester City on a free transfer after his contract at the Etihad Stadium expired, Pep Guardiola tried as much as possible to get the talented Midfielder to pen down a new deal but the player refused as he had his eyes set on a new adventure.

Clubs from Saudi Arabia and other part of the world were interested in signing the Midfielder but his priorities was Barcelona right from the very first day and he has finally made his dream move.

Ilkay Gundogan is considered as one of the greatest Midfielder ever and despite his age, he’s still performing at top level. He was instrumental for Manchester City last season helping them to win the English Premier League, FA Cup and Champions League, he will definitely be a great signing for Xavi Hernandez and his men. Below are screenshots of some of the reactions from the general public.

