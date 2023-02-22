This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Ikpeazu Is Working With Wike I Am Still Waiting For His Call To Say We Are Working Together—Kalu

Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, the APC contender for the Abia North senate seat, has received word that Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the party’s presidential candidate, will receive support from Okezie Ikpeazu, the governor of Abia state. Wike prefers Tinubu for president, according to Orji Kalu, who revealed this in a slick interview with Channels TV.

He pointed out that Wike and Governor Ikpeazu are cooperating and have a similar interest. Even if the governor hasn’t called him yet, the senator said, he is confident that he will call him shortly to discuss working together over the course of the next several days. He claims that, in addition to Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, the G5 governors have differing political philosophies and will back several other candidates.

Our support base is unchallenged, he continued, adding that our rating is quite high. Those who are running in the Southeast and Northwest are supporting the APC, respectively. Voters had the opportunity to strengthen the PDP, but instead they damaged it.

The G5 governors could have posed a significant problem for us, but Ikpeazu and Wike are cooperating, so that’s good to know. I’m still waiting for his call confirming our collaboration in Abia state. Although he hasn’t used that method yet, I’m still waiting for him.

Content created and supplied by: publicNews360 (via 50minds

News )

