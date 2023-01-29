This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Ikonne: Abia PDP zones guber ticket to Isiala Ngwa North

The ruling Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Abia State, has zoned its governorship ticket to Isiala Ngwa North in the forthcoming fresh primary scheduled for February 5.

This was contained in a press statement issued Sunday by the Acting Publicity Secretary of PDP, Elder Abraham Amah.

Isiala Ngwa North was the home of Professor Uche Ikonne, the party’s later governorship candidate, who passed away on January 25.

After Prof. Eleazar Uche Ikonne, the Abia PDP’s gubernatorial candidate, passed away on January 25, 2022, and the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, ordered a new primary to be held within 14 days to replace him, members of the Abia PDP State Caucus met today and decided to zone the open seat to Isiala Ngwa North Local Government Area, the late Prof. Uche Ikonne’s home LGA.

The decision was made following a meeting of the Abia PDP State Caucus, whose members represent different local governments in the state, including Abia North, Ikwuano/Umuahia, Ukwa East, and Ukwa West.

“The State Governor, His Excellency Dr. Okezie Victor Ikpeazu, Senator Theodore A. Orji, Speaker of the Abia State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Engr. Chinedum Enyinnaya Orji, Senator Mao Ohuabunwa, and Col. Austin Akobundu were all in attendance at the meeting.

The statutory members of the Abia PDP State Caucus were also present at the meeting, with the exception of one who submitted a letter of regret for missing it.

The party calls on its supporters to back the caucus’ decision and work for the successful completion of the upcoming primary election on February 4, 2023.

The statement advised PDP members to be on guard and to wait for further updates and briefings from the party’s publicity department. According to Vanguard report.

