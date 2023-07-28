Ike Ekweremadu’s son makes Enugu commissioners’ list

Governor Peter Mbah of Enugu State, on Friday, appointed 15 commissioner-nominees, including Chief Ike Ekweremadu’s son, Lloyd, and ex-governor Sullivan’s daughter, Ada Chukwu.

Their names were included in a list provided by the state to the state House of Assembly, which was read aloud on the House floor by the Speaker, Uche Ugwu, on Friday in Enugu.

A veteran broadcaster, Aka Eze Aka, Prof. Ndubueze Mba, Mrs Ngozi Eni, Prof. Sam Ugwu, Chika Ugwoke, and Dr Kingsley Ude were also on the list, which was signed by the Secretary of State Government, Prof. Chidiebere Onyia.

Former commissioners Prof. Emmanuel Obi and Deacon Okey Ogbodo, as well as Mrs. Ugochi Madueke, Dr. Malachy Agbo, Gerrald Otiji, Nathaniel Urama, and Prince Lawrence Ezeh, are among those who have served.

In the letter, Onyia stated that this was not the whole list and requested prompt attention.

“While this is not an exhaustive list, I’m confident that this request will be given your usual prompt attention,” he begged. (NAN)

