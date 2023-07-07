Ihejirika Didn’t Tell Imolites How Apapa Rose To Become The Acting Chairman Of The LP – Ukaegbu

Senator Athan Achonu and Joseph Ikechukwu Ukaegbu engaged in a war of words following the ruling of the Federal High Court confirming Ukaegbu as the bona fide governorship candidate of the Labor Party LP in Imo State.

The latest of these started on Friday in Owerri when the Legal Adviser of the Achonu group, Emeka Ihejirika, disagreed with the judgment and described the June 23, 2023 judgment as wrong,” speaking on a radio show on Omalicha radio station 91.1 FM in the state.

This did not sit well with the leadership of the Ukaegbu Labor Party, led by Nze Ikechukwu Akujobi,” they said. Emeka Ihejirika, in plain or simple language, is not the Legal Adviser of the Imo Labor Party. He is compared to a bystander who appears to have little or no understanding of recent events in the Labor Party, both domestically and nationally. In the said radio show, where he was a guest, he did not tell Imolites how Alhaji Lamidi Apapa rose to become the Acting chairman of the Labor Party.

“He also did not tell his listeners that the illegal state chapter of the party was dissolved and Nze I.C. Akujobi was reinstated as the state chairman of the party. He also did not tell Ndi Imo that Julius Abure was suspended by the Abuja High Court for forgery as the state chairman of the party, along with three other state officials, for perjury and other crimes.

Source; The Vanguard paper Online

