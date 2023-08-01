IGP Warns Against Violent Protests, Calls For Peaceful Dialogue With NLC and TUC

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress (TUC) have planned statewide protests, to which acting Inspector-General of Police Kayode Egbetokun has responded by warning the police would not tolerate “violent protests.”

According to Sahara , In a statement issued by the Force Public Relations Officer, Muyiwa Adejobi, the IGP stated that while the police were aware of the labour unions’ complaints, they would not permit miscreants and hoodlums to hijack the protests and disturb the calm of the nation.

Given the unpleasant experiences of similar protests in the majority of the country’s major cosmopolitan cities in the past, the IGP urges all parties involved to ensure that the planned demonstrations are conducted in a peaceful manner in order to prevent being hijacked by miscreants. This is done while being mindful of the right to peaceful protest that is guaranteed by our Constitution.

“The IGP, however, accepts the complaints made by the labour unions as well as the necessity of constructive dialogue, which is a precondition for resolving these concerns.

In light of this, the IGP directs the Commissioners of Police in charge of various commands and the supervising Assistant Inspectors-General of Police to have fruitful discussions with the NLC/TUC leadership to foster understanding and find consensus on the upcoming protests, according to a police release.

If the protests continue, a nonviolent and coordinated approach is essential to finding real solutions and avoiding any sort of violence or disturbance of the peace.

“All necessary steps to ensure the safety and security of all people during the duration of the scheduled protests have been put in place, and the Nigeria Police Force reiterates its commitment to doing so. But it is therefore reiterated that any attempt by miscreants to take advantage of the circumstances for violent ends, such as vandalism, gangsterism, and extortion, would be dealt with with a tough, professional, and commensurately legal response.

“The Police will not stand for any behaviour that endangers the stability and safety of our nation. The Nigeria Police Force is fully prepared to deploy all available resources in order to uphold law and order and safeguard the lives and property of our citizens in the event that the scheduled protests cause any difficulties. Therefore, the IGP urges all officers to exercise extreme caution and professionalism and uphold the highest standards of conduct during this time.

“The Police boss urges all stakeholders, including the NLC, TUC, and other civil society groups, to embrace peaceful dialogue as the most effective way of resolving grievances, while also emphasising that the Police is committed to ensuring a secure and conducive environment for open dialogue, constructive engagement, and mutual understanding for a seamless exercise of civil rights,” the police spokesman continued.

