IGP Orders Arrest Of Those Who Sale And Abuse Naira

The Inspector General of Police, Usman Baba, has ordered the arrest and prosecution of all individuals engaged in the sale or abuse of the naira notes.

The Force Public Relations Officer, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, in a statement said the directive backs the Federal Government’s policy and drive to uphold the provisions of the CBN Act, 2007, and dignify Nigeria’s currency.

President Muhammadu Buhari has asked Nigerians to give him seven days to resolve the cash crunch following the Central Bank of Nigeria’s redesigning of the naira notes.

He said this while speaking to APC governors who visited him at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

President Buhari said the currency redesign will give a boost to the economy and provide long-term benefits. He also expressed doubts about the commitment of banks in particular to the success of the policy.

Meanwhile, the tives of the Lagos Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, have commenced investigation of Oluwadarasimi Omoseyin, an actress and cosmetologist, for allegedly tampering with the redesigned Naira notes, an offcence contrary to Section 21 (5) of the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN Act, 2007.

Omoseyin was arrested by operatives of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Fraud Related Offences Commission, ICPC, on Wednesday, February 1, 2023 along Awolowo Road, Ikoyi, Lagos, following intelligence report.The 31-year-old was arrested after the video of her spraying and stepping on the newly redesigned Naira notes at a party surfaced online.

In the viral video, she was also seen flaunting wads of the new Naira notes.

Source; Nigeria Info Radio Station.

