IGP Inspects Newly acquired equipment, anti riot weapons, APCs, Water Canons, etc, Ahead of Election

The Inspector General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba went on inspection of some newly bought equipment which will be used by the police during the forth coming 2023 general elections.

According to Force Public Relations Officer Force Headquarter Prince Olumuyiwa Adejobi, these newly acquired equipment include anti riot weapons, APCs, Water Canons among others.

In a tweet on his official Twitter page, the force spokesperson who shared pictures from the inspection said the new equipment is to be distributed in advance to units and commanders for the general elections in 2023. Adejobi said that the police are well equipped to manage Nigeria’s election security effectively. He warned non-state actors, criminals, and political thugs to fight for peace.

“Non state actors, criminals, and political thugs are warned to sue for peace, we need peace, we deserve peace in Nigeria. I choose peace!!!. Ire o”, he concluded.

Some pictures from the inspection are below:

