IGP Decorates The Newly Promoted DIG, Habu Sani Alongside His Son, ASP Musa

The Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun recently decorated the newly promoted Deputy Inspector general of Police, Habu Sani alongside his son, Musa at the force headquarters, Abuja.

Pictures of the newly promoted officer were posted on the official Facebook page of the Nigerian Police force. Check out the screen capture of the post below;

The newly promoted officer was decorated following recent promotion released by the Police Service Commission as recommended by the Inspector General of Police.

During the decoration ceremony, the Inspector General of Police congratulated him and urge him to redouble his level of Commitment to the force and effort towards protecting lives and properties of the citizens.

In addition, Kayode Egbetokun also advised Habu Sani and his son, Musa to ensure that their status impacts positively on the families.

Below are some pictures during the decoration;

Nevertheless, Habu Sani thanked the Inspector General of Police and also assured the good people of Nigeria that the force under his watch will continue to redouble its effort and commitment to effective policing until normalcy is restored in the country.

