Igbos Will Vote For Tinubu – Umahi

Dave Umahi, governor of Ebonyi State, has said that Igbos will vote for the All Progressives Congress and Bola Tinubu, the party’s presidential candidate, in the upcoming election because the Second Niger Bridge was built by Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.)’s administration.

This was stated by Umahi on Tuesday during his speech at the APC South-East grand finale rally in Owerri.

The Governor claims that the Igbo people would back the APC in power once more because they are thankful for the accomplishments of the Buhari administration.

‘Igbo people will vote for the APC because of the Second Niger Bridge built by President Buhari’s administration,’ Umahi stated.

Hope Uzodimma, the governor of Imo State, also addressed the gathering and promised the party that his state would support the APC in the presidential election on February 25.

‘The Imo people are grateful to Mr. President,’ Uzodimma stated. We sought your approval for road construction and the fight against insecurity in Imo State. It’s time to show your support for the APC by voting for them.

During his speech at the rally, Tinubu pledged that his administration would continue the President’s developmental programs if elected.

‘The PDP stole Nigeria’s treasury,’ Tinubu stated. The eight years under President Buhari are a process of retooling. The PDP is a fraud. The APC’s developmental programs will continue; they will not cease.

‘Imo is a popular tourist destination; we will increase the value of the real estate in Imo State, invest in education, and construct and rehabilitate Imo’s roads.’ The ASUU strike is over. We will bring peace and work with the state to ensure security. We will be prudent and manage capacity for revenue generation.

