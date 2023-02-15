Igbos Will Vote For Tinubu Because Of Second Niger Bridge – Umahi

Ebonyi Governor Dave Umahi said that in the upcoming presidential elections, Igbo people will vote for the All Progressive Party parliament and its presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, as the Second Niger Bridge was built by the government of retired President Muhammadu Buhari. rice field. Umahi made the statement while speaking at his APC South-East Grand Finals rally in Owerri on Tuesday. The governor said the Igbo tribe appreciates the achievements of the Buhari government, so they will re-elect the APC to power.

“Since the second Niger Bridge was built by President Buhari’s government, the Igbo people will vote for his APC,” Umahi said. Imo State Governor Hope Uzodima also assured the party that his state would support the APC in the February 25 presidential election. “The people of Imo are grateful to the president,” Uzodima said. We asked for help to build a road and deal with the insecurity in Imo State, and it was approved. It’s time to return that favor by voting for the APC. In a speech at the rally, Tinub promised that his administration would continue the president’s development program when he assumed power. Tinub said, “The PDP has stolen Nigeria’s treasury.” His eight years under Buhari are a process of realignment. The PDP is a liar. We will continue APC’s development program. It doesn’t stop.

Content created and supplied by: Africa_Eagle (via 50minds

News )

#Igbos #Vote #Tinubu #Niger #Bridge #UmahiIgbos Will Vote For Tinubu Because Of Second Niger Bridge – Umahi Publish on 2023-02-15 06:10:17