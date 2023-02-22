Igbos Should Stop Politics With Emotion And Work With Other Regions To Win The Presidency -Kalu

Former governor of Abia State, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu has dismissed the chances of an Igbo winning the presidency in the fast approaching presidential election. Senator Uzor Kalu was speaking on an interview on Channels TV when he stated that this isn’t the best shot for the Igbos to get the presidency because they’re yet to work with other regions.

He said;

“It is not the best outing for us (Igbo people) because for you to be president of Nigeria you need other regions. I am well experienced I ran for presidency in 2007 and I’m not sure Nigerians are yet ready for a president of an Igbo extraction.”

He said that the Igbos are good in other aspect of businesses but they’re not so good in politics because they do politics with emotions and not practical. He said that the Igbos need to stop politics with emotions and work with other regions if they want to get a shot at the presidency.

“Most of our people are good doctors, lawyers, they’re good commercial people, they’re best in the businesses they do but they’re not best politicians so I still want them to go back and see how they can realize that the politics we have in our mind, we do politics with emotions and I want Igbos to stop doing politics with emotions. I want Igbos to do a practical politics that would be able to drive Nigeria… We (Igbos) need to see the temperature of other regions,” he said.

Share your thoughts in the comment section below.

Content created and supplied by: Divineword (via 50minds

News )

#Igbos #Stop #Politics #Emotion #Work #Regions #Win #Presidency #KaluIgbos Should Stop Politics With Emotion And Work With Other Regions To Win The Presidency -Kalu Publish on 2023-02-22 13:21:24