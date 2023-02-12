Igbos Should Remember Tinubu & Sanwo-Olu Made Us Comfortable in Lagos -APC’s Gloria Asuwa

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The women leader of the Ndigbo in APC, Ojodu, and Lagos State, Gloria Asuwa, has reminded her kinsmen of what Bola Tinubu and Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu did for them in the state. Gloria spoke on TVC as the Ndigbo APC chapter in Ojodu declared their support for James Faleke and other APC candidates.

Addressing the topic, Gloria said, “We are here to support them and let them know that Igbo people are fully and solidly behind them.” My advice to Igb people is that we should remember that we are properly seated in Lagos State because of our able leader, Tinubu, and Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu. I do not think it would have been comfortable if not for them. James Faleke has also been wonderful.

The coordinator of the Ojodu chapter, Benson Onyekachukwu, said, “My chapter of the Ndigbo is in support of Tinubu’s presidential ambitions.” We are here today to endorse all the APC candidates ahead of the next election.

You may recall that there have been claims that the Igbo people in Lagos State may support Peter Obi in the coming election due to some reasons. So far, some South East governors and Igbo leaders in Lagos State have declared unwavering support for the APC presidential candidate ahead of the 2023 election.

However, Nigerians have been repeatedly advised to shun ethnic and religious sentiments when electing their next president, as education regarding the consequences of elections has continued across the country.

You can watch the interview here. (0:50 minute)

