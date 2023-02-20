Igbos Should Not Waste Their Votes On Labour Party, I See It As A Waste Of Votes – Chris Ngige

“I have carefully studied and re-studied the agenda of the Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party, Mr Peter Obi ahead of the 2023 election and found nothing other than a mere packaged deceitful strategy to deceive Nigerians.

“Both Labour Party and PDP should tell Nigerians what they are coming to do that we have not done. These are bunch of PDP looters aimed at coming back to power just to continue inflicting pains on Nigerians through the instrumentality of corruption and looting.

“We are talking about political structures here and Labour Party are out there spreading lies upon lies against the ruling of President Muhammadu Buhari who happens to be the best President Nigeria has ever produced.

“A vote for Peter Obi based on the Nigerian political calculation is just a waste of votes and time and will definitely amount to nothing. The earlier our people realize that Peter Obi’s agenda represents everything fraud and deceit, the better for them all.

“Nigeria can’t afford to go back to the era of looting and 419 political system again. We are progressives now and progressive we shall remain even after 2023 because Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, will take over from President Muhammadu Buhari.”

