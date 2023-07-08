‘ Igbos part of the development in Lagos, we came and invested ‘ – Ohanaeze President, Iwuanyanwu

Dr. Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, the President of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Organization has revealed that the Igbos had always played a major role in bringing development to Lagos State and Africa as a whole.

According to VANGUARD NEWS, he made this known of recent while speaking on his office as the Ohanaeze leader alongside the tribal crisis experienced by the Igbos in Lagos.

In summary, he said: ” Before Nigeria was amalgamated in 1914, Igbo had started coming to Lagos. When Igbo started coming to Lagos, there was no Ikoyi, no Victoria Island, and no Lekki. There is no way anybody can talk about the development of Lagos with all honesty and exclude Igbos. When you talk about Lagos, some Igbo have lived in Lagos since their grandparents began living here which is as far back as 1914. The truth about this thing is that we have a character in Igboland which makes us different. We know that we have a home and our home is in Eastern Nigeria. Wherever we go, we know we are visitors and we have never gone anywhere to claim their land. Every Igbo man who owns a property in Lagos did so legitimately, we paid for it. People from Igboland have not only developed lands, they have built houses. Lagos is Lagos because people like the Igbos came and invested “.

