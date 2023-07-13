“Igbos No Longer Go Home Like Before, They Don’t Bury Their Dead At Home Like Before Too” – Prof Charles Nwakeaku

Many hours ago, the Secretary of the Igbo Elders Consultative Forum, Professor Charles Nwakeaku, was granted an interview on Arise where he spoke about the recent meeting of all Igbo elders, politicians and stakeholders in Abuja.

Professor Charles Nwakeaku said, “when all of us met in abuja, we spoke about the insecurity in southeast because it has taken an unexpected dimension. Normally, an average Igbo man or woman will go home at anytime no matter where they live but now, the reverse is the case – they no longer go home like before. The Hallmark of igbos is to bury their dead at home no matter where they died but now they don’t. They now bury their dead outside Igbo lands.”

Speaking further, Professor Charles Nwakeaku said, “in the southeast now, no one feels safe again. We don’t even know if we are still part of Nigeria as a country.”

Again, Professor Charles Nwakeaku said, “what is happening in the southeast is as a result of the age-long exclusion of the southeast from the federal arm of government.”

Lastly, Professor Charles Nwakeaku said, “if not under this new administration, no Igbo man has been included in the security (service chiefs) arm of the government.”

What are your thoughts about this?

To watch the full video of the interview, CLICK Here (first 6 minutes).

Musingreports (

)