Igbos Must Not Throw Away Their 24 Years Investment In PDP And Dump The Party For Obi – Osita Chidoka

Former Federal Minister of Ation of Nigeria, Osita Chidoka has urged the Igbos to back the People’s Democratic Party ahead of the presidential election coming up 35 days from now.

According to Chidoka, the Igbos have invested so much in the PDP for the last 24 years, and dumping the party now to jump on the Labour Party train because of Peter Obi will not help the region’s presidency ambitious. In his own words as seen on Channels television today…

“If you look at the considerable investment of the South East in the PDP, we are the owners of the party. We have given 80% of the votes to PDP. And now the PDP did not give us the ticket for 2023, I don’t think that it’s enough reason to throw away that investment and dump the PDP for Obi or anyone. We need to get that investment to work for us together with other parts of Nigeria. If it was that only Igbos will vote in the election, that would be a different matter. So we are not only going to be waiting for the perfect storm of poor governance by a party or a party that does not give tickets or angry youths that want change.”

