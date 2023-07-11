Igbos Must Denounce All Secessionist Agitators For Peace To Reign In Southeast- Alhaji Majeed Dahiru

In the wake of the brutal enforcement of the infamous sit-at-home order imposed on southeastern states by members of the outlawed Indigenous People Of Biafra (IPOB), veteran journalist, and public affairs commentator, Alhaji Majeed Dahiru has urged Igbos to denounce the political sentiments accorded to secessionist agitators for peace to return to the region.

Whiles appearing in an interview on Africa Independent Television’s ‘Kaakaki’ program on Tuesday, Dahiru, who is also a columnist for The Premium Times, pointed out that the criminal activities of hoodlums and gunmen have persisted in the southeast because Igbos have often approached the issue of secessionist agitations with political sentiments rather than denouncing separatist agitators outrightly.

According to the veteran journalist, such sentiments have emboldened criminals who now masquerade as freedom fighters to unleash mayhem on innocent people in the region in the name of enforcing a nefarious sit-at-home order.

He said; “The Southeast issue has a political dimension. So, it is not just outright criminality and terrorism that is being witnessed there, there is also a political dimension to it. This initially endeared the people of the Southeast to secessionist agitators, who have now turned rogue and have begun to terrorize the very people they claim they are fighting for.

But what I think must first happen for peace to return, is that the Igbos themselves must denounce and deny all these separatist groups that are carrying out these activities, that needed legitimacy they crave. And I can see it is already happening. Some governors have already started coming out to confront this issue. And I have also seen people calling for the arrest of the guy instigating these activities, which we did not see in the past. It appears Igbos are beginning to realize that these criminals are taking advantage of an existing political problem in Nigeria to form a hegemony of terror and criminality.”

SOURCE: YouTube (Forward video to 1:04:06).

