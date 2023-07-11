Igbos Have Been Shouting Marginalisation For The Past 20 Years And It Is Real- Sylvester Ezeonenwa

Sylvester Ezeonenwa, the National Chairman of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), has called on President Bola Tinubu and the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) to show empathy towards the people of the South East region.

In a report by The Sun, Ezeonenwa emphasized that the long-standing claims of marginalization in the region are genuine, urging President Tinubu to take action and address this issue. He believes that the president has a unique opportunity to lead by example and inspire others to follow suit.

Expanding on his point, Ezeonenwa highlighted the composition of the country’s leadership and expressed his lament over the lack of representation from the South East at the highest levels. He drew attention to the fact that the president, vice president, Senate president, Speaker of the House of Representatives, head of the judiciary, Secretary to the Government of the Federation, and Chief of Staff all hail from other regions, further underscoring the marginalization of the South East.

Ezeonenwa reiterated the region’s consistent outcry against marginalization for the past two decades and stressed that this issue is clearly evident for anyone to see. He expressed his expectation that President Tinubu would take decisive action to address this longstanding concern. By doing so, Ezeonenwa believes the president can set a precedent that will encourage others in power to address the marginalization of the South East.

