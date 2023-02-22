Igbos Do Politics With Emotions, I Am Not Sure Nigerians Are Ready For An Igbo President – Orji Kalu

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Speaking in a virtual interview on Channels Television on Wednesday, 22nd of February 2023, popular APC member and former Abia State Governor, Orji Kalu has revealed that he does not believe the other regions are going to vote for an Igbo man in the forthcoming election, as he believes Nigerians are not ready for a president of Igbo extraction.

Photo: Orji Kalu.

According to him, the Igbo people still need to brush up their politics as he believes Igbos practice politics with emotions. Kalu said that igbo people are good in business, medical, law and other fields but not in politics.

The politician said that the Igbos need time to understand and integrate with the other regions in the country as that is the only way the region can be politically ready to propel the country forward.

The Politician said: “For you to be President of Nigeria, you need other regions. I am well experienced, I ran for President in 2007 and I am not sure Nigerians are ready for a president of Igbo extraction because I have tried thought about it and put things together. We have 5 other regions, most of the people we have here (South East) are good people, best doctors, lawyers. They are the best in the businesses they do, but they are not best politicians.”

“I want them (Igbos) to go back and think. The type of politics we do here, we do politics with emotions. I want Igbos to stop doing politics with emotions. I want Igbos to do a practical politics that will be able to drive Nigeria.”

