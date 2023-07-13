Igbos Are Now Realizing That Some Criminals Are Taking Advantage Of The Problem In Nigeria- Dahiru

In the aftermath of the harsh enforcement of the well-known sit-at-home order imposed on southeastern states by the outlawed Indigenous People Of Biafra (IPOB), Alhaji Majid Dahiru, a seasoned journalist and public affairs commentator, has called on the Igbos to reject the political sentiments associated with secessionist agitators in order to restore peace to the region.

During an interview on Africa Independent Television’s ‘Kaakaki’ program on Tuesday, Dahiru, who is also a columnist for The Premium Times, emphasized that the persistence of criminal activities carried out by hoodlums and gunmen in the southeast is due to the tendency of Igbos to approach the issue of secessionist agitations with political sentiments, rather than openly condemning separatist agitators.

According to the experienced journalist, these sentiments have given confidence to criminals who now disguise themselves as freedom fighters and wreak havoc on innocent individuals in the region, all under the guise of enforcing a malevolent sit-at-home order.

Dahiru stated, “The Southeast issue has a political dimension. So, it is not just outright criminality and terrorism that is being witnessed there, there is also a political dimension to it. This initially endeared the people of the Southeast to secessionist agitators, who have now turned rogue and have begun to terrorize the very people they claim they are fighting for.”

However, Dahiru believes that in order for peace to be restored, it is crucial for the Igbos themselves to renounce and disavow these separatist groups responsible for such activities, thereby depriving them of the legitimacy they seek.

He has noticed positive signs of this denouncement within the Igbo community, with some governors already publicly addressing the issue and individuals demanding the arrest of those inciting these activities, which was uncommon in the past. It appears that Igbos are beginning to recognize that these criminals are exploiting an existing political problem in Nigeria to establish a reign of terror and criminality.

PLEASE WATCH THE VIDEO : 01:04:06

Dahiru urges the Igbos to distance themselves from political sentiments associated with secessionist agitators and actively denounce these groups to pave the way for peace in the region. The realization that these criminals are taking advantage of a political predicament in Nigeria to perpetuate violence and criminal acts seems to be dawning upon the Igbo people, as evidenced by recent actions and statements by governors and individuals.

HealthTourist (

)