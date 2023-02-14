This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Igbo will vote APC, Tinubu because of Second Niger Bridge —Umahi

The Governor of Ebonyi State, Dave Umahi, has said that the Igbo will vote for the All Progressives Congress and its presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, because of the Second Niger Bridge constructed by the regime of the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.).

This was stated by Umahi during his remarks at the APC South-East rally’s grand finale on Tuesday in Owerri.

While expressing gratitude to the President for the building, Umahi stated, “Igbo people would vote for the APC because of the Second Niger Bridge completed by President Buhari’s government.”

The party received assurances from Hope Uzodimma, the governor of Imo State, that his state would support the APC in the presidential election on February 25.

“Imo people are appreciative of Mr. President,” Uzodimma remarked. We asked for your cooperation in constructing roads and battling insecurity in Imo State, and you gave it (them). It is time to show our appreciation by supporting the APC in the election.

Additionally, Tinubu has the backing of and the support of the Igbo people in Lagos State, according to Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwu-Olu.

Speaking at the event, Tinubu added that, if elected, his administration would carry on the President’s developmental programs. He added that he will invest in the state’s education system and add value to real estate.

The PDP “stole” Nigeria’s treasury, according to Tinubu. The eight years of President Buhari are a period of restructuring. Liars, the PDP. The APC’s development programs will continue; they won’t end.

“Imo is a popular tourist destination; we’ll increase the value of real estate there, invest in the state’s educational system, and build and repair Imo’s highways. ASUU strike no longer a topic. We’ll bring about peace, control the capacity for revenue generation, and cooperate with the government to maintain security.

