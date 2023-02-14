NEWS

Igbo will vote APC, Tinubu because of Second Niger Bridge —Umahi

Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 3 hours ago
0 315 2 minutes read

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Igbo will vote APC, Tinubu because of Second Niger Bridge —Umahi

The Governor of Ebonyi State, Dave Umahi, has said that the Igbo will vote for the All Progressives Congress and its presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, because of the Second Niger Bridge constructed by the regime of the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.).

This was stated by Umahi during his remarks at the APC South-East rally’s grand finale on Tuesday in Owerri.

While expressing gratitude to the President for the building, Umahi stated, “Igbo people would vote for the APC because of the Second Niger Bridge completed by President Buhari’s government.”

The party received assurances from Hope Uzodimma, the governor of Imo State, that his state would support the APC in the presidential election on February 25.

“Imo people are appreciative of Mr. President,” Uzodimma remarked. We asked for your cooperation in constructing roads and battling insecurity in Imo State, and you gave it (them). It is time to show our appreciation by supporting the APC in the election.

Additionally, Tinubu has the backing of and the support of the Igbo people in Lagos State, according to Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwu-Olu.

Speaking at the event, Tinubu added that, if elected, his administration would carry on the President’s developmental programs. He added that he will invest in the state’s education system and add value to real estate.

The PDP “stole” Nigeria’s treasury, according to Tinubu. The eight years of President Buhari are a period of restructuring. Liars, the PDP. The APC’s development programs will continue; they won’t end.

“Imo is a popular tourist destination; we’ll increase the value of real estate there, invest in the state’s educational system, and build and repair Imo’s highways. ASUU strike no longer a topic. We’ll bring about peace, control the capacity for revenue generation, and cooperate with the government to maintain security.

Content created and supplied by: Afeezoladiti (via 50minds
News )

#Igbo #vote #APC #Tinubu #Niger #Bridge #UmahiIgbo will vote APC, Tinubu because of Second Niger Bridge —Umahi Publish on 2023-02-14 21:10:16



Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 3 hours ago
0 315 2 minutes read
Photo of Ng daily

Ng daily

Related Articles

PHOTOS: Peter Obi Receives Enthusiastic Welcome from Thousands in Nnewi

8 mins ago

“FFK Should Write Public Apology Letter to Atiku for Next Seven Days” – Shaibu Insists

10 mins ago

2023: The kind of candidate Nigerians should vote for according to Hakeem Baba-Ahmed

18 mins ago

Reactions As Video Shows Crowd Chanting Obi At Tinubu’s Rally In Owerri

18 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button