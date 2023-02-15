NEWS

Igbo People Will Vote For APC Because Of The Second Niger Bridge Constructed By Buhari- Gov Umahi

Ahead of the forthcoming presidential election, the Governor of Ebonyi State, Dave Umahi, has noted that the Igbo people will vote for the Presidential Candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, because of the second Niger bridge that was constructed by President Muhammadu Buhari.

The Ebonyi State Governor made this disclosure while speaking at the APC, South East grand finale rally that was held on Tuesday, in Owerri the capital of Imo State, making it known that the Igbos are grateful to President Buhari for the construction of the bridge, Punch Newspaper reported.

Governor Umahi said: “Igbo people will vote for the APC because of the Second Niger Bridge constructed by President Buhari’s administration.”

On the other hand, the Imo State governor, Hope Uzodimma assured Bola Tinubu and the members of the APC the he will deliver Imo State to APC in the February 25 presidential election.

Furthermore, the Imo State governor noted that they asked President Buhari to support the state in building of roads and fighting of insecurity in Imo State and he supported them, noting that now is the time to reciprocate that support by voting for the APC.

What is your take on this particular issue? You can drop your comments and opinions below.

Information Source: Punch Newspaper

Content created and supplied by: Ebukajp150 (via 50minds
News )

Ng daily
3 hours ago
