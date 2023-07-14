Igbo People No Longer Go Home Like Before, They Don’t Bury Their Dead At Home Like Before- Nwakeaku

Professor Charles Nwakeaku, the Secretary of the Igbo Elders Consultative Forum, recently participated in an interview on Arise . During the interview, he discussed the recent gathering of Igbo elders, politicians, and stakeholders in Abuja.

The primary focus of the meeting was to address the escalating insecurity in the southeastern region of Nigeria, which has reached an alarming level.

Professor Charles Nwakeaku emphasized that the current situation in the southeast has taken an unforeseen turn. Traditionally, the Igbo people would readily return home regardless of their place of residence.

However, the prevailing circumstances have disrupted this norm, causing individuals to refrain from visiting their hometowns. Furthermore, a significant aspect of Igbo culture involves burying their deceased loved ones within Igbo lands, regardless of where they passed away. Yet, due to the prevailing insecurity, this practice has been abandoned, and the Igbo are now forced to bury their dead elsewhere.

Expressing concerns about the general state of safety in the southeast, Professor Charles Nwakeaku highlighted the pervasive fear felt by its inhabitants. The escalating insecurity has raised doubts about the region’s continued affiliation with Nigeria as a nation.

Professor Charles Nwakeaku attributed the current situation in the southeast to the longstanding marginalization of the region by the federal government. He emphasized that the exclusion of the southeast from key positions of power has contributed to the prevailing insecurity and unrest.

Lastly, Professor Charles Nwakeaku pointed out the lack of representation of Igbo individuals in the security arm of the government. He highlighted that, except for the current administration, no Igbo individual has been appointed to important positions within the security sector.

Professor Charles Nwakeaku’s interview shed light on the recent meeting of Igbo elders, politicians, and stakeholders in Abuja. The discussion primarily revolved around the increasing insecurity in the southeast, which has disrupted traditional practices and instilled fear in the population. The professor also emphasized the historical marginalization of the southeast, attributing it to the present state of affairs. He highlighted the absence of Igbo representation in the security arm of the government, except for the current administration.

